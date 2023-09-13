Aaron Rodgers Vows to Return From Achilles Injury, 'I Shall Rise Yet Again'

Aaron Rodgers is breaking his silence on his Achilles tear ... saying he's "completely heartbroken" over the injury -- though he added he ain't ready to retire over it all ... at least, not yet.

The quarterback took to his Instagram page Wednesday to reflect on the ailment he suffered in the Jets' win over the Bills on Monday night ... and he got emotional.

He thanked everyone who reached out with well wishes ... while saying he fully intends to get back to everyone soon.

He added, though, that it's all been pretty taxing on him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions," the 39-year-old said, "but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔"

While Jets head coach Robert Saleh said earlier Wednesday that Rodgers hadn't undergone surgery to fix his leg just yet ... Rodgers wrote in his social media post that he's beginning "the healing process today."

"Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers," he added.

As for his future plans ... Rodgers certainly didn't seem like a guy who's ready to call it a career -- saying, "The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."

He then praised NY for pulling off the win over Buffalo without him.

"Proud of my guys," he wrote. "1-0 🛩️"