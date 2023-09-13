Warren Moon Expects Aaron Rodgers To Return, 'Not The Way He Wants To End His Career'

'Not The Way He Wants To End His Career'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Warren Moon doesn't think Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear will end the quarterback's career ... telling TMZ Sports he's betting the Jets star will make another run at things in 2024.

"Knowing Aaron Rodgers," the Hall of Famer said, "I don't think he wants to go out like this."

Rodgers blew out the tendon on just the fourth play of his Jets career Monday night ... and many have wondered if his time in the NFL is now over.

After all, he turns 40 in December ... and he spent a significant portion of this offseason already pondering retirement -- well before he was dealing with a serious leg injury.

But Moon thinks Aaron will get back on the gridiron eventually ... saying, "My gut tells me that he's probably going to try it one more time."

"Just because he feels like this isn't the way he wants to end his career," Moon added, "four plays into this season."

Moon anticipates it'll be about an eight-to-nine-month recovery for Rodgers ... which will mean he'll have plenty of time in the offseason to ramp up for one more go at things in the Big Apple.

In the meantime, Moon tells us if he were running the Jets ... he wouldn't tap a veteran like Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz to be the new starter -- saying NY should just run with Zach Wilson as its QB1.