Warren Moon Says Bills Still AFC East Favorite Despite Jets' Aaron Rodgers Trade

A trade for Aaron Rodgers does NOT make the Jets the favorite to win the AFC East ... at least, that's according to Hall of Famer Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports he's still got the Bills at the top of the division.

Don't get it twisted, Moon wasn't knocking New York's new signal-caller ... he just clearly believes Buffalo is that much more talented than the Jets still.

"They still have a great roster," Moon said of Buffalo.

The 66-year-old, though, did admit the Rodgers acquisition does certainly bring NY closer to the Bills at the top of what many are expecting to be a highly competitive AFC East in 2023.

But Moon wasn't ready to call the Jets legitimate Super Bowl contenders quite yet ... telling us he thinks the AFC is just too loaded this year.

"It's going to be tough on the Jets to win their division and get in the playoffs and advance," Moon said. "But Aaron Rodgers at least gives them a fighting chance to be able to do that."

