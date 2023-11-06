Aaron Rodgers Walking Without Limp Or Crutches 8 Weeks After Tearing Achilles

Play video content X/@nyjets

Aaron Rodgers is recovering from his torn Achilles at a mind-blowing speed -- the New York Jets QB was spotted walking completely normal ahead of his team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers ... just 56 days after going down with the injury.

AR8 was in great spirits as he made his way through the MetLife Stadium tunnels just minutes ago ... showing no signs of limping or needing to use a cart, as he did for previous games.

Of course, the four-time MVP ruptured his leg tendon just four plays into his first season with the Jets on September 11. Many assumed his season was over, but the 39-year-old vowed to get back on the field ASAP -- even revealing he was going to try to play again during the 2023-24 campaign.

It sounded crazy at the time, but Rodgers might really be onto something -- he also spent some time throwing the pigskin on the field before the Jets game last month.

Play video content 10/16/23 X/@NFL

It's not the first time we've seen Aaron walking without crutches -- he was able to move around slowly just three weeks after the ailment ... but now, it looks like he's walking perfectly.

Rodgers said last week he's crushing rehab and ahead of schedule ... but still has a "long way to go."