Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Picks Running Mate, NOT Aaron Rodgers

It would've been better than an episode of "Veep" ... sadly, Vice President Aaron Rodgers won't be coming to a poll near you -- Robert F. Kennedy has picked his running mate, and it's NOT the 4-time NFL MVP!

During a campaign event in Oakland on Tuesday, RFK Jr. announced Northern California-based attorney Nicole Shanahan, 38, would anchor the Independent's ticket.

Of course, RFK Jr. was considering two other high-profile options ... including 40-year-old Rodgers, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, who the 70-year-old confirmed was near the "top" of his shortlist. Mike Rowe and Jesse Ventura were also considered.

Ultimately, Robert chose to go in another direction, and it's not a shocker.

Kennedy's been linked to Shanahan, who was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, since earlier this year when she made a massive $4 million donation to fund, in part, a 30-second Super Bowl ad promoting the environmental attorney's campaign.

It wasn't the first time Shanahan donated to a political campaign. She made several contributions to Democratic candidates over the years, including Joe Biden in 2020. Robert initially launched his campaign as a Democrat, but switched parties late last year after he said party bigwigs tried to block him from challenging the current POTUS in the primaries.