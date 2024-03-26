Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Picks Running Mate, NOT Aaron Rodgers

3/26/2024 12:31 PM PT
It would've been better than an episode of "Veep" ... sadly, Vice President Aaron Rodgers won't be coming to a poll near you -- Robert F. Kennedy has picked his running mate, and it's NOT the 4-time NFL MVP!

During a campaign event in Oakland on Tuesday, RFK Jr. announced Northern California-based attorney Nicole Shanahan, 38, would anchor the Independent's ticket.

Of course, RFK Jr. was considering two other high-profile options ... including 40-year-old Rodgers, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, who the 70-year-old confirmed was near the "top" of his shortlist. Mike Rowe and Jesse Ventura were also considered.

Ultimately, Robert chose to go in another direction, and it's not a shocker.

Kennedy's been linked to Shanahan, who was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, since earlier this year when she made a massive $4 million donation to fund, in part, a 30-second Super Bowl ad promoting the environmental attorney's campaign.

It wasn't the first time Shanahan donated to a political campaign. She made several contributions to Democratic candidates over the years, including Joe Biden in 2020. Robert initially launched his campaign as a Democrat, but switched parties late last year after he said party bigwigs tried to block him from challenging the current POTUS in the primaries.

Despite not being RFK Jr.'s running mate, it's safe to assume this won't mean the end of the Kennedy-Rodgers friendship, as well as Aaron's support for the Presidential hopeful ... who is currently polling between 10 and 15% nationally.

