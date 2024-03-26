Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Picks Running Mate, NOT Aaron Rodgers
Robert F. Kennedy Picks Running Mate ... And It's NOT Aaron Rodgers
3/26/2024 12:31 PM PT
It would've been better than an episode of "Veep" ... sadly, Vice President Aaron Rodgers won't be coming to a poll near you -- Robert F. Kennedy has picked his running mate, and it's NOT the 4-time NFL MVP!
During a campaign event in Oakland on Tuesday, RFK Jr. announced Northern California-based attorney Nicole Shanahan, 38, would anchor the Independent's ticket.
Of course, RFK Jr. was considering two other high-profile options ... including 40-year-old Rodgers, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, who the 70-year-old confirmed was near the "top" of his shortlist. Mike Rowe and Jesse Ventura were also considered.
Ultimately, Robert chose to go in another direction, and it's not a shocker.
Kennedy's been linked to Shanahan, who was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, since earlier this year when she made a massive $4 million donation to fund, in part, a 30-second Super Bowl ad promoting the environmental attorney's campaign.
It wasn't the first time Shanahan donated to a political campaign. She made several contributions to Democratic candidates over the years, including Joe Biden in 2020. Robert initially launched his campaign as a Democrat, but switched parties late last year after he said party bigwigs tried to block him from challenging the current POTUS in the primaries.
This is presidential. #Kennedy24 #RFK # https://t.co/8CCoZ4k38r— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 9, 2024 @AaronRodgers12
Despite not being RFK Jr.'s running mate, it's safe to assume this won't mean the end of the Kennedy-Rodgers friendship, as well as Aaron's support for the Presidential hopeful ... who is currently polling between 10 and 15% nationally.