Wyclef Jean Responds to Donald Trump 'Haitian Immigrants' Comments: 'Stop Racist Messages'

Wyclef Jean is not amused by Donald Trump's bizarre debate tangent about Haitian immigrants supposedly eating household pets -- and tells TMZ Hip Hop that America needs to strictly focus on the facts this election!!!

Wyclef says, "I will be forever grateful for my family’s life, for having a fair chance to live what is called the 'American Dream.'"

"One of our greatest assets in America is that we are a country of immigrants," Clef says. "I speak from the heart when I say, Haitian people living in the U.S. are good neighbors and good people. We care about humanity. We care about our neighbors."

It was arguably the most viral moment of the debate in a night filled with them ... Trump said the left is allowing small towns such as Springfield, Ohio to be overrun, claiming immigrants were eating wild animals as a result ... referencing a debunked conspiracy theory about Haitian residents of Springfield, quickly backed up by Donald Jr.

BREAKING: Leaked audio of a 911 call from August 26th to the Clark County Sheriff Office in Springfield, Ohio shows a caller reporting 4 Haitian Migrants carrying dead geese to the police. 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/J33mWik0iP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2024 @DonaldJTrumpJr

Wyclef has been an ambassador for Haiti his entire career ... he named his music imprint "Refugee Camp" for cryin' out loud ... and wants the racist narrative nipped in the bud before it becomes a social norm.

The 3X Grammy winner continued ... "On behalf of Haitian Americans, I ask that we stop these racist messages and accusations. Put our hands out in peace and say thanks for being my neighbor.

"We need to respect one another and vote based on policies and facts, not crazy talk. And we need to shake hands with one another and be thankful we are part of an America for all."

Wyclef was vocal in calling for the removal of interim Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry for negligence ahead of his replacement in April, and recently headlined the Haitian Day Parade in NYC.