Rachel Uchitel Didn't Trust Donald Trump, Bailed on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Rachel Uchitel, the famed nightclub manager best known for being Tiger Woods' former mistress, is shedding light on her decision to snub "Celebrity Apprentice" over a decade ago.

We caught up with the TV personality in New York City on Tuesday, where Rachel reacted to the first trailer for the new Trump biopic, "The Apprentice" ... and spilled all about her connection to the former prez.

As Rachel put it ... she doesn't think the movie -- which follows Trump's early days as a businessman in the Big Apple -- will hurt the presidential hopeful's campaign, noting people may not like him, but they are certainly entertained by him.

Rachel confirmed she almost appeared on the celebrity spinoff of "The Apprentice" ... but chose to bail on the season to do "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" instead.

According to Rachel, Trump was pretty pissed over her decision ... after she had some meetings with Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime fixer, to discuss her arc on the competition series.

However, the plan fell through because Rachel didn't trust Trump to portray her in a positive light ... noting it was popular to hate her back then for her scandal with Tiger.

She added ... "I chose at the last minute to do 'Celebrity Rehab' because I didn't trust that he would represent me the way I wanted to be represented ... I wanted to make sure that he would make me look exactly how I portrayed myself. I was very nervous about the clickbait kind of stuff."