Broncos' Tyler Badie Reportedly Doing OK After Sideline Medical Scare, Mom Thanks Fans

Good news surrounding Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie -- he is reportedly doing well following the medical scare he experienced during the team's 10-9 win over the New York Jets.

While the team has not officially provided an update on the 24-year-old's status ... multiple reports have come out saying he is "doing OK" and is "going to be alright."

Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado also said on X Badie even flew back to Denver on Sunday night, claiming he was on the same commercial flight as the running back and a member of the Broncos' medical staff.

TB's mom was at the game on Sunday ... and took to her social media to thank everyone for all the prayers for her son.

This photo was taken just before today’s game. God was good then, and God is good now. We may not know what the future holds, but we know Who holds the future. Thank you so very much for your prayers for our son Tyler Badie (@only1badie). pic.twitter.com/QVDNVEveWI — Tanjala T. Gipson, M.D. (@DoctorGipson) September 30, 2024 @DoctorGipson

The scary scene went down during the start of the second quarter -- as the broadcast returned from a commercial break, Badie was down on his back receiving medical attention following a hit from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.

He was stretched off of the playing area and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

While Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not provide any update postgame ... Badie's teammate Javonte Williams spoke about the incident -- calling him a "fighter."

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams on teammate Tyler Badie: "Only thing I know is I just saw him on the ground crying. I don't really know what happened or how it went down, but I know TB is strong.



"He's a fighter, he's a warrior and he's going to be alright." — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 29, 2024 @ParkerJGabriel