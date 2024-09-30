Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Broncos' Tyler Badie Reportedly Doing OK After Sideline Medical Scare, Mom Thanks Fans

Getty/Courtesy of the NFL

Good news surrounding Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie -- he is reportedly doing well following the medical scare he experienced during the team's 10-9 win over the New York Jets.

While the team has not officially provided an update on the 24-year-old's status ... multiple reports have come out saying he is "doing OK" and is "going to be alright."

092924 Tyler Badie sub getty
Getty

Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado also said on X Badie even flew back to Denver on Sunday night, claiming he was on the same commercial flight as the running back and a member of the Broncos' medical staff.

TB's mom was at the game on Sunday ... and took to her social media to thank everyone for all the prayers for her son.

The scary scene went down during the start of the second quarter -- as the broadcast returned from a commercial break, Badie was down on his back receiving medical attention following a hit from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.

He was stretched off of the playing area and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

While Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not provide any update postgame ... Badie's teammate Javonte Williams spoke about the incident -- calling him a "fighter."

Denver is set to take on its division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, this Sunday ... and as of right now, it's unclear if Badie will be able to return to the field for the AFC West showdown.

