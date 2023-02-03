NFL Collabs With American Heart Association, Red Cross To Promote CPR Training

The NFL is promoting CPR awareness following the Damar Hamlin incident ... teaming up with the American Heart Association and Red Cross to help train those involved in youth sports to learn the procedure.

The league says it is committed to ensuring all participants at the youth sports level are educated properly and have the necessary equipment to respond to medical emergencies in light of what happened to the Buffalo Bills safety during Monday Night Football last month.

"Being able to deliver care in emergency situations is not just important at sporting events, but in all walks of life," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Our continued partnerships with the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross will ensure even more people have the capability to administer CPR and respond to emergencies."

"The tools and trainings exist to keep young athletes safe -- we embrace our responsibility to ensure that knowledge is in as many hands as possible for the greatest positive impact."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Hamlin announced a collab with the AHA to create the "3 for Heart" challenge -- a campaign to spread CPR awareness and training.

"As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love," Hamlin said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

The league said throughout the month of February -- American Heart Month -- it will host a series of activities ... starting with a fundraiser via NFL Auction on February 9 during Super Bowl Week.