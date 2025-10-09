Ryan Clark Apologizes For Kyren Lacy Comments On 'MNF' After Cops Release New Evidence

Ryan Clark issued a mea culpa Thursday morning, admitting he dropped the ball when declaring Kyren Lacy an "innocent man" during the Monday Night Football broadcast.

"Two lives have been lost. Herman Hall, a man who spent his life in service of others, and Kyren Lacy, a young man I wish I could tell how much he had to live for. My heart absolutely breaks for both of them, their families and their loved ones," the 45-year-old former NFL player said on "First Take."

Here is Ryan Clark’s full “First Take” on-air apology about his reaction to the Kyren Lacy footage released by his lawyer, Matthew Ory. pic.twitter.com/LFRUeCLjF1 — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) October 9, 2025 @RashadMilligan

"In full transparency, I knew Kyren Lacy personally. But nothing matters to me more than the truth. I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available."

"I failed to do that on Monday night based on the subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department. I set the highest standards of fairness and, most importantly, righteousness in my work. I didn't meet that standard," RC added.

The apology comes just days after Clark absolved Lacy of culpability in the fatal crash that took the life of a 78-year-old man in December 2024.

"Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL. Kyren Lacy was accused of something and being investigated for something that he didn't do, and he died having to live with the guilt and the consequences of a guilty man knowing he was innocent," Clark said Monday on "SportsCenter," while seated alongside host Scott Van Pelt.

Ryan continued ... "It recently was discovered that [Kyren] was 72 yards away from the crash. That police and state policeman tried to coerce and doctor and use ways to manipulate statements that put this young man behind bars. They changed his joy. They changed his life. And eventually he took his own life."

Clark's comments came after Lacy's attorney released new information casting doubt on his client's role in the crash.

Play video content Louisiana State Police

RC's remarks got so much attention that the Louisiana State Police released an 11-plus-minute "critical incident briefing" pushing back on Clark's narrative.

Among the evidence shared by LSP ... surveillance video and witness accounts of what allegedly happened before the fatal accident.

Play video content Louisiana State Police

Lacy, 24, was arrested for negligent homicide shortly after the crash ... but died by suicide in April 2025 before ever facing the charges in court.

Kyren Lacy, a star wide receiver, was projected to be a first or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.