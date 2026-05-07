Taylor Fritz Is Not Dating Olivia Jade, Despite Recent Reports

Rumors have been swirling that tennis star Taylor Fritz might be trying to play a few sets with Olivia Jade on the court of love ... but TMZ has learned there's nothing to the gossip.

Here's the deal ... Taylor and Olivia -- Jacob Elordi's ex -- were recently spotted at the super exclusive The Bird Streets Club in WeHo ... and word on the street, they were getting awfully cozy, sparking dating speculation.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Taylor and Olivia are NOT dating ... what's more, we hear ... Taylor isn't even looking to get into another relationship due to his recent split from Morgan Riddle ... who he was with for 6 years.

Our sources say ... the tennis pro has a ton of friends -- so it wouldn't be shocking if the two were hanging out casually ... but currently, no romance.