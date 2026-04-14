Justin Bieber Coachella Merch Going for Big Bucks on eBay

Not 'Sorry' Merch is Going for Huge $$$ on Ebay!!!

Justin Bieber returned to Coachella, where he dazzled with a highly anticipated headlining performance ... and now some fans are paying for it -- literally.

Not long after JB's huge return to the festival stage this past weekend, his Coachella merch hit eBay -- and people are asking big bucks ... and fans are shelling out the Benjamins.

From tank tops to hoodies and hats to Skylark plastic bags ... the markup on Bieber swag is crazy, but clearly fans want a piece of the iconic Coachella comeback, because it's flying off the digital shelf.

For instance ... there's a tank top featuring a shirtless JB flipping the bird, which sold for $90 at the festival -- but is easily getting more than $200 on eBay. "Chelly Valley" Hoodies that were selling for $140 are now getting snapped up for as much as $400. Even the plastic Skylark (JB's label) bags are going for serious dough -- sold for $5 at Coachella and now going for $50 to $100.

And we know firsthand ... fans waited in line for hours to get some of the Bieber merchandise ... and plenty of them finally got to the front -- only to find out most stuff was sold out. Cue sad trombone.

As you know ... Bieber took the headlining stage on Night 2, but skipped the typical pop spectacle. Instead, he leaned into nostalgia ... sitting behind a laptop for much of the set while singing along to YouTube videos of his biggest hits like "Baby" and "Never Say Never," and even pulling up clips from his early days online.

Bieber powered through a lengthy set and brought out guests including The Kid Laroi, Tems, Wizkid, and Dijon, marking his biggest live show in four years.