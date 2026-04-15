Jay Ellis Reveals How You Know When You've Officially Aged Out of Coachella

It's Coachella-Over ... When You Gotta Think About It!!!

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Jay Ellis says aging out of Coachella is real ... and the warning signs come fast.

We caught up with “Insecure” actor outside LAX on Monday and hit him with the question plenty of 30- and 40-somethings are quietly asking themselves: When are you officially too old for the annual music festival?

“I think you're too old for Coachella when you’ve got to think about going to Coachella,” Ellis told us.

While he isn’t putting a number on it, he is laying down the law on when it’s time to hang up your festival wristband ... watch the clip for the lowdown!

Ellis says the last time he hit the desert was for Beyoncé’s performance in 2018, when he was in his late 30s … and even then, he admits he was already feeling “old.”

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That said, he’s not completely shutting the door on older fans trying to power through. His advice? Hydrate, stay out of the sun, and know your limits.

Plus, you can still catch the sets without putting your body through a weekend-long endurance test … by streaming it from home, wrapped in a blanket, living comfortably far away from the dust.