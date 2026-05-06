Priscilla Presley Says Lisa Marie's Death 'Separated' Her Family

Priscilla Presley is opening up about the death of her and Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie, like never before ... saying her sudden death "separated" her family.

Priscilla made the remark during a speaking event with her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, in Las Vegas over the weekend. In audio obtained by TMZ, she says Lisa's sudden death "separated" the family because they're no longer getting together for family meals and such with Lisa. Not to mention, she notes Lisa's twins Harper and Finley Lockwood are now 18 and busy with their boyfriends.

As you know, Priscilla and Lisa had dramatic ups and downs in their mother-daughter relationship. However, days before Lisa's January 12, 2023 death, they attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards together and watched Austin Butler win Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis in the successful biopic of the legend's life.

But, after Lisa's death ... some family drama ensued when Priscilla contested the "authenticity and validity" of her daughter's will after a 2016 amendment removed her as a trustee and replaced her with her adult grandchildren, Riley Keough and Riley's brother Benjamin. Priscilla settled with Riley in May of 2023, and was handed millions.

Priscilla's son Navarone shared his thoughts on Lisa's shocking death over the weekend as well ... saying he feels the family began to break up after Benjamin's 2020 suicide.

He explained during the chat that the family started to dissolve because "everyone grieves in different ways" ... and because everyone wanted to place blame on someone else.

He even offered that Lisa's death has helped the family find one another again.