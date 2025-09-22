Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Priscilla Presley Recalls Final Days With Lisa Marie, Rips Lawsuit

Priscilla Presley I Can't Get Over Lisa Marie's Death ... Recalls Her Final Days

092225_priscilla_presley_kal
DAYS BEFORE HER DEATH...
Priscilla Presley says she still can't move on from losing a child ... recalling her final days with Lisa Marie Presley.

Elvis' widow was on the "Today" show Monday when she was asked what it was like to make the decision to take Lisa Marie off life support.

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla mostly skirts the question ... telling Savannah Guthrie about the last time she saw Lisa Marie before her hospitalization.

She says they went to see Austin Butler's "Elvis" movie in January 2023 and claims when they were walking out of the theater, Lisa Marie suggested going out for a drink. Priscilla says LMP then changed her mind, citing a stomach issue, and they parted ways for the night.

Priscilla says she was waiting for Lisa Marie to call the next day ... but says she "got a call that Lisa was in the hospital, as we know it, and that she passed."

081425_tmz_live_presley
STAGGERING ALLEGATIONS
Her version of events here are drastically different than what's been alleged in a lawsuit she's facing ... namely, that "Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital.

Priscilla was asked about the suit ... and she told folks not to believe the claims and declared the legal issue was being resolved.

priscilla Pressley book life after elvis 1
PP has a new book out Tuesday, "Softly, As I Leave You," and it will be interesting to see what she says in there about Lisa and life support.

