Priscilla Presley Pressured Elvis to Death, Lawsuit Claims

Elvis Presley was Priscilla Presley's "first victim" ... at least according to her former business partners, who sued her for $50 million and previously claimed Priscilla took Lisa Marie Presley off life support when her heart stopped ... but Priscilla vehemently denies the claims.

Elvis' ex-wife is locked in a bitter legal feud with Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko ... and they just amended their lawsuit against Priscilla with some explosive claims ... namely, that she is responsible for Elvis' death.

In the amended complaint, obtained by TMZ, Kruse and Fialko claim Priscilla pressured Elvis to his death when she placed a lien on Graceland.

Priscilla's lawyer, Marty Singer, tells TMZ ... "These claims by Brigitte Kruse are absurd and ridiculous. We expect her next amendment to claim that Priscilla is responsible for the death of JFK."

In the docs, Kruse and Fialko say a greedy Priscilla felt she hadn't gotten enough from her divorce settlement with Elvis and "despite enriching herself and extorting millions of dollars from Elvis, she then placed a lien on Graceland on or around April 29, 1977, in the amount of $494,024.49, adding pressure to Elvis less than four months before he died."

Kruse and Fialko claim "Priscilla exerted undue pressure on Elvis, pushing him to his death." They go on to claim Priscilla later used the lien as a way to strong-arm Elvis' father, Vernon, into making her the co-executor of Elvis' estate while Vernon was on his deathbed.

Priscilla's former biz partners claim she's a "calculated sociopath and master of deception" who exploits the Presley name for her own personal gain and is "like a pit viper willing to prey on her own family."

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... Kruse and Fialko previously claimed Priscilla pulled the plug on Lisa Marie in 2023, hours after she suffered cardiac arrest ... despite a claim Lisa Marie had a signed directive to prolong her life. They say Priscilla figured Lisa Marie's death would end her daughter's efforts to remove Priscilla as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust, alleging Priscilla wanted to control the trust, and ultimately, Graceland. Priscilla has vehemently denied the claims.

As we've told you ... Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, is now in charge of Lisa Marie's estate, and is a substantial owner of the Elvis Presley Graceland Estate, after paying Priscilla millions to settle a battle over the trust ... and the amended complaint features an alleged message between Riley and Priscilla, detailing their fallout.

In the message, which is included in the lawsuit, Riley tells her grandmother it's sad, heartbreaking, hurtful and upsetting they are duking it out in court over Lisa Marie's trust ... and she reminds Priscilla why Lisa Marie wanted her off the trust in the first place.