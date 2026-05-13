Jaren Jackson Jr. Mourns Brandon Clarke's Death ... 'I Truly Lost My Twin'

Jaren Jackson Jr. is devastated by the death of his close friend, Brandon Clarke ... releasing a heartbreaking statement on the tragedy on Wednesday -- admitting he can't wrap his head around his "twin" being gone.

JJJ and Clarke were inseparable -- even after the 26-year-old was traded to the Utah Jazz this season, they continued to maintain a solid brotherhood.

Jackson Jr. went to social media to pour his heart out over the loss ... saying, "i couldn’t imagine a world where this was even a possibility. i love you forever brother, this is absolutely devastating. i just wish i could talk to you."

He continued ... "you were so much to so many and even more to me. i will never have the words to describe what this feels like. i still can’t believe this. to your family and friends and everyone you were always a light and you were always so genuine and real and our friendship went far beyond anything on the court."

"i truly lost my twin. i’m still going to be talking to you always."

Jackson Jr. and Clarke were teammates since the latter joined the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019 until the deal, including the former Defensive Player of the Year in February.

The two featured each other on their own social media profiles ... showing them spending plenty of time together off the court.

JJJ's fellow NBA brothers hit the comment section to show support for him ... including Ja Morant, CJ McCollum and Jordan Clarkson.