Judge In Michael Jordan's Dad's Murder Case Asks For Killer's Release

Shocking turn of events in a nearly 30-year-old trial ... the judge who presided over the murder case of Michael Jordan's slain father, James Jordan, has stunningly asked parole officials to release the convicted killer ... saying he fears the wrong guy could be behind bars.

Retired Judge Gregory Weeks, who oversaw the 1996 murder trial, petitioned the North Carolina state parole board, calling on the commission to release Daniel Green, the man who was found guilty of killing MJ's dad in the mid-90s during a botched robbery.

The reason? Judge Weeks says a forensic blood expert failed to disclose key findings during the trial ... evidence that could've cast doubt as to whether Green was guilty of the horrific crime.

Weeks says the expert witness never told the court testing from apparent blood in the car came back negative and/or inconclusive ... evidence he believes could've changed the outcome of the trial.

Of course, James, 56, was tragically gunned down on July 23, 1993, while sleeping in his car on the side of an NC highway. Prosecutors alleged Green walked up to the vehicle and opened fire on Michael's dad, killing him.

49-year-old Green, 18 when Jordan was killed, was sentenced to life in prison ... and is currently serving his time at Southern Correctional Institute in Troy, NC.

“It speaks volumes about this case, and I’m overwhelmingly grateful,” Green told ABC by phone this week, describing the judge's actions to free him as "significant."

Parole officials are now expected to deliberate for weeks or longer, before deciding on Green's release sometime in the near future.