Ex-NFL Star Vontae Davis Sentenced To Probation In DUI Case

Vontae Davis has avoided further jail time in his DUI case ... TMZ Sports has learned after cutting a plea deal with prosecutors last month, the ex-NFL star was sentenced to probation.

According to court records, Davis made the pact with officials on Oct. 23 ... agreeing to plead no contest to a lesser charge of reckless driving.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to move forward with the other charges against Davis.

As part of his sentencing, the 35-year-old former Buffalo Bills defensive back was also ordered to pay fines and fees and cover the medical bills for the folks injured during the incident. He also must complete 50 hours of community service.

Davis had been facing six total charges -- including DUI -- stemming from allegations that he drunkenly crashed his Tesla into the back of a Toyota truck on Feb. 4 in Broward County, Fla.

The scene of the accident was terrifying ... both vehicles were totaled -- and shortly after the crash, Davis was seen appearing to be fast asleep next to the wreckage.

To make matters worse, Davis -- who played in the NFL for 10 seasons and made two Pro Bowls -- could seemingly hardly stay awake while being questioned by cops in the back of a squad car.

He did, however, ultimately tell officers he had drank two "mixed drinks" before getting behind the wheel. He added, though, he had no recollection of the car accident.