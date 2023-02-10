Vernon Davis Says Brother Vontae 'Doing Well' After DUI Arrest, 'Very Tough Situation'

... 'I'm Going To Keep Him In My Prayers'

Despite the horrifying images that came out of Vontae Davis' arrest earlier this month ... his older bro, Vernon Davis, tells TMZ Sports the ex-NFL star is now "doing well" and taking steps to remedy a "very tough situation."

Vontae was put into custody in Broward County, Fla. on Feb. 4 after cops say he drunkenly crashed his Tesla into the back of a disabled Toyota truck. In photos and video we obtained from the scene, you can see Vernon's younger brother appeared to be asleep on the highway following the accident -- and then seemed to struggle to stay awake during ensuing questioning.

At one point, a cop grew frustrated with the ex-Indianapolis Colts cornerback ... and told him, "You almost killed somebody."

Vernon told us out at a Super Bowl event in Arizona on Thursday night that he's spoken to Vontae since everything went down ... revealing, "he said he was doing well."

"He's just taking care of everything behind the scenes," the former 49ers star tight end added.

As for what he told his bro ... Vernon said, "I just told him I'm going to keep him in my prayers and continue to wish him the best and hope that he continues to do the right thing."