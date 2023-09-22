Nick Cannon Says Nicki Minaj's Husband Bad For Brand, She Promises Radio Tell-All
9/22/2023 9:47 AM PT
Nick Cannon agrees with Charlamagne Tha God's recent hot takes about Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty being bad for business ... meaning, her business as an artist.
Nick and his 'Daily Cannon' cohorts emptied the clip on their recent broadcast ... with one cohost even declaring Kenneth should officially be referred to as "Nicki Minaj's Husband" from this point forward.
Petty is currently serving 120 days house arrest for threatening Offset on social media amid Nicki and Cardi B's cold war -- a violation of his existing probation as a registered sex offender.
CTG recently tagged Petty with "Donkey Of The Day" dishonors over his street life act, and Nick said much the same ... even joking Petty should have his television privileges revoked while he serves his house arrest.
That might make for a testy household, and while Nicki hasn't come to her spouse's defense yet ... she's been defending her own name as she takes on her home's swatter.
She's promising both fans and foes that she'll be dropping bombs on her Queen Radio program later today. Grab a hard hat for the fallout!!!