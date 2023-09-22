Nick Cannon Says Nicki Minaj's Husband Bad For Brand, She Promises Radio Tell-All

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nick and his 'Daily Cannon' cohorts emptied the clip on their recent broadcast ... with one cohost even declaring Kenneth should officially be referred to as "Nicki Minaj's Husband" from this point forward.

Petty is currently serving 120 days house arrest for threatening Offset on social media amid Nicki and Cardi B's cold war -- a violation of his existing probation as a registered sex offender.

CTG recently tagged Petty with "Donkey Of The Day" dishonors over his street life act, and Nick said much the same ... even joking Petty should have his television privileges revoked while he serves his house arrest.

That might make for a testy household, and while Nicki hasn't come to her spouse's defense yet ... she's been defending her own name as she takes on her home's swatter.