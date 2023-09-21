Charlamagne Says Kenneth Petty Abusing Privilege of Marriage to Nicki Minaj

Kenneth Petty is set to serve around 120 days house arrest for threatening Offset ... a pure act of immaturity, says Charlamagne Tha God who slapped Nicki Minaj's husband with his trademarked "Donkey of the Day."

CTG ripped into Petty Thursday morning for being 45 years old but still having the audacity to record and post himself making death threats ... which only served to incriminate him.

Play video content

We obtained the court docs that made it official ... Petty was found to be in violation of his federal probation as a registered sex offender and could be indoors for up to 4 months.

Play video content

Offset laughed off Petty's response (and is probably still laughing), and CTG says Petty has a privilege like none other he's not taking advantage of ... he's freakin' married to Nicki Minaj!!!

CTG declared the streets to be corny and says the evidence of them leading to jail or death backs him ten times over.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nicki has yet to address the situation, but is teasing a new episode of her Queen Radio for later today where she'll have the opportunity to do so, but likely won't.