21 Savage Leaves United States for First Time in Years ... Joins Drake in Toronto

21 Savage has a Green Card and he's finally putting it to good use, joining Drake in Toronto to perform together ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ 21 and his team will be in "The 6" Friday and Saturday night for the Toronto stops of the "It's All a Blur" tour. It's the first time in years 21 has legally been able to leave the United States.

Drake dropped his highly-anticipated "For All The Dogs" album Friday, and hinted 21 had finally cleared his immigration issues on the track "8AM in Charlotte."

Drake raps, "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate/Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

It was back in 2019 when 21 was taken into custody by ICE, and we learned he was actually from the UK -- living in the United States illegally on an expired visa. The case dragged on for years, further complicated by the fact he was caught with codeine and a handgun during the ICE bust.

Of course, 21's been touring with Drake for months now but has never been able to hit locations outside the US -- most notably when Drake went to Vancouver and brought Travis Scott out in place of 21.