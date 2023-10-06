Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake Fans Suspect Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Disses On 'Fear Of Heights' Track

Drake RIhanna & Rocky Jab On New Album???

10/6/2023 8:56 AM PT
drake asap rocky rihanna
Drake dissed a particular "gyal" from his past on "For All The Dogs" ... and fans think he's firing at his former flame Rihanna -- A$AP Rocky's feelings be damned!

The possible Rihanna disses pop up at the opening of "Fear of Heights," where Drake raps, "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?/That could never be/Gyal can't ruin me ... better him than me."

If that wasn't indication enough, Drake repeatedly screams how he's "anti" -- the title of Rihanna's last released album, a project he's even featured on, before going on the claim the sex wasn't so amazing like the song goes ... he remembers it as average. 😱

He goes on to claim he's been with women whose beauty is superior and her new man is stuck like Chuck in their current situation.

As you know, Rihanna and Rocky just welcomed their 2nd child together in August ... months after performing pregnant at the Super Bowl -- they haven't given Drake much thought.

They just may now ... A$AP's new album "Don't Be Dumb" is due out this year.

