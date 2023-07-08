Lena The Plug Says Husband Adam22's No 'Simp' After She Has Sex with Other Man

Play video content TMZ.com

Lena The Plug says the ridicule her husband Adam22 is facing after she filmed a porn scene with another dude is absurd ... and she's defending his honor, insisting he's the opposite of a "simp."

We got Lena in L.A., outside Whole Foods, and she says while she's mostly been getting praise for shooting her first scene with Jason Luv, Adam's become the butt of the joke ... and she says her man doesn't deserve that kinda slander.

Lena believes there's a big double standard at play here, telling us she and Adam have had hundreds of threesomes with other women and no one had any problem with that.

However, she did cop to having mixed feelings about Adam watching her romp with Jason.

FYI, Lena and podcaster Adam22 do the "Plug Talk Podcast" together, where the couple interviews a woman and then hooks up with her. They've been doing that for years, but this is the first time Lena has ever filmed with another dude.

The timing of Adam being comfortable with her sleeping with another man is so interesting... because the two just got married a few months ago in Italy.

Regardless, Lena says she's seen a spike in profits on her OnlyFans after the encounter, adding her first-ever scene with someone other than Adam is something her fans have been begging for, and it doesn't sound like this will be the last time.