YouTuber Adam22 Fine With Wife's Pornstar Career After Getting Married

YouTuber Adam22 says he's got no problems with his wife Lena the Plug jumping back into porn after tying the knot ... telling fans it's actually a big positive for their careers.

The "No Jumper" podcast host went on the Bird app to talk about Lena Sunday, writing "It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do a porn with another guy. I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn’t that big a deal."

He says Lena's watched him hook up with "hundreds of girls," and that never affected them -- telling his followers the shoot is actually a great career move for her, as well as a big help for their brand.

For those unaware, the 2 share a kid together ... and apart from "No Jumper," they cohost "No Plug Podcast" together on Onlyfans -- where they interview a woman weekly and then hook up with them after.