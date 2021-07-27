Matt Damon Says He'd Root For Tom Brady In Buccaneers Vs. Patriots Super Bowl

I'd Root For Tom Brady Over Pats In Super Bowl!!!

New England definitely ain't gonna like these apples ...

Matt Damon -- one of the biggest die-hard Boston-area sports fans EVER -- just admitted he'd root against the Patriots in a Super Bowl!!

The Academy Award-winning actor made the shocking revelation on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday ... saying if it came down to Tom Brady's Buccaneers vs. the Pats in this year's Big Game, he's team TB12 all day!!

Matt Damon told us he'd root for Tom Brady if the #Bucs met the #Patriots in the Super Bowl. He also ended the interview with 'Go Bucs' 😂 pic.twitter.com/NgLVDlG3v4 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 27, 2021 @dpshow

"Listen," Damon said. "I love that guy."

Damon -- who is from Cambridge, Mass. -- has been a Pats fan since forever ... but it's clear his relationship with Tom outweighs all of that.

"Go Bucs," Damon said on the show.

It's gotta hurt the Patriots ... but, hey, they do get to square off against Tom in the regular season in Foxborough in October.