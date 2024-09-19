Derek Carr Fined For Michael Jackson Crotch-Grab Celebration

Derek Carr's recent touchdown celebration was "Bad" in the eyes of the NFL -- 'cause the New Orleans Saints quarterback was just fined a solid chunk of change for channeling his inner Michael Jackson against the Dallas Cowboys.

The pretty shocking moment (considering the subject) went down during the second quarter of the Saints' routing of America's Team in Week 2 ... when No. 4 executed a QB sneak to help put his squad up 35-13.

Once he reached the end zone, Carr did his best MJ impression ... doing a leg kick and grabbing his junk before making his way back to the sidelines.

While Carr wasn't penalized during the game for his antics, the league reviewed the celly and determined it was too "off the wall" for its liking -- hitting him with a $14,000 penalty.

SAINTS WIN

SAINTS WIN

SAINTS WIN pic.twitter.com/zNQ0TBD7gI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2024 @Saints

Carr is known to be a goody-two-shoes... but hey, the guy has made just short of $200 MILLION over the course of his career -- so he can afford to act up every once in a while.

The Saints have certainly had a great start to the 2024-25 season ... and if they continue to build off their 2-0 start, perhaps there will be more Carr celebrations to come.