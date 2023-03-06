Derek Carr Signing With New Orleans Saints, 4-Year Deal
3/6/2023 8:27 AM PT
Derek Carr has found a new home ... the former Raiders quarterback is signing with the New Orleans Saints after spending the past nine seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news Monday morning ... saying the Saints are giving the 31-year-old NFL veteran a new, four-year deal.
Carr confirmed the news in a tweet -- sharing a video of a raucous scene at the Superdome, while writing, "Who dat."
Who dat ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/DIY8gBGuGu— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 6, 2023 @derekcarrqb
Carr -- a four-time Pro Bowler -- was released by the Raiders last month after being benched at the end of the season. The signal-caller finished his Raiders career with a 63-79 record.
Carr had flirted with several teams following his release -- including the New York Jets -- but ultimately landed with the Saints ... who Rapoport reported Monday were always the favorite for the QB.
Carr will be the Saints' latest attempt to replace Drew Brees ... since the future Hall of Famer's retirement, they've tried combinations of Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill without much success.