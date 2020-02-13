Myles Garrett Says Helmet Attack Suspension Was A 'Blessing In Disguise'
2/13/2020 1:06 PM PT
Myles Garrett tells TMZ Sports it "feels pretty nice" to be officially back in the NFL after his indefinite suspension ... and says he got better during his time away from the game.
As we previously reported ... the Cleveland Browns superstar was reinstated into the league on Wednesday after meeting with commish Roger Goodell and other NFL execs.
Garrett was suspended for 6 games for swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph back in November ... and had to seek counseling before making a return.
The 24-year-old spent a lot of time in the gym during his suspension ... so we had to ask if the time away could have actually been a GOOD thing.
"Everything that happens to you is for a reason," Garrett told us at LAX.
"If you take the lesson and make the best out of it, everything a blessing in disguise."
One thing's for sure ... the Browns have gotta be happy to have their monster defensive end back on the sidelines for 2020.
