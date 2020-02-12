Myles Garrett Reinstated By NFL After Suspension For Helmet Attack

Breaking News Getty

Myles Garrett is officially BACK -- the NFL has decided to reinstate the Cleveland Browns superstar following his suspension for his helmet-swinging attack on Mason Rudolph.

The 24-year-old met with Roger Goodell and other league executives on Monday to discuss his punishment status ... and it must have gone well, 'cause Garrett's ban has been lifted.

Play video content NFL

Browns GM Andrew Berry commented on the decision, saying "We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms."

"We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader."

"We look forward to having his strong, positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

Garrett's suspension lasted a total of 6 games ... after he swung a helmet at Mason Rudolph during the Browns' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 15.

Despite the ban, Garrett was still able to rack up 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 10 games.

As we previously reported ... Browns QB Baker Mayfield told us at UFC 246 back in January that Garrett was "in a good place" during the suspension.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I sat next to him during the fight, he's good, man," Mayfield tells us. "He's in a good place right now, which is good for us as a team."