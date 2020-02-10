Myles Garrett Meets With NFL Commish Roger Goodell For Reinstatement

Breaking News Getty

Myles Garrett is one step closer to getting back in the NFL -- the Cleveland Browns superstar met with commissioner Roger Goodell and other execs on Monday to discuss reinstatement.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely back in November after attacking Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with a helmet. He appealed the decision, but it was eventually upheld.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the superstar met with the folks at the NFL to discuss his status with the league, but an official decision is still in the works.

According to Ian Rapoport, it's believed Garrett will make it back in time for the Browns' first game of the 2020 season ... as long as he held up his part of the deal and sought counseling.

Garrett has slowly started to return to the spotlight in the meantime ... showing face at a recent Lakers game alongside LeBron James' best friend and super agent, Rich Paul.