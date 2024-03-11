Saquon Barkley To Sign With Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley's playing days in New York are over ... the former Giants tailback just revealed he's signing with Philadelphia in free agency.

Barkley confirmed the news on his X page just minutes ago ... sharing two emojis of Eagles.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years…," he wrote in a separate tweet. "Forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter."

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Barkley will put pen to paper on a three-year, $37.75 million deal when the new league year kicks off later this week.

Saquon was taken by New York with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft ... and, outside of 2020 when he injured his knee, he's been arguably the team's biggest star.

In his six years with the team, Barkley racked up 5,211 rushing yards, 2,100 receiving yards and 47 total touchdowns.

But, his time in NY wasn't without drama -- at least when it came to contract negotiations.

Barkley made it clear last offseason he wasn't thrilled with his situation -- after the team couldn't get him a long-term deal following their franchise tag application.