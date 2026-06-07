Ariana Grande Launches 'Eternal Sunshine' Concert Run After 7-Year Touring Hiatus

Ariana Grande is officially back on the road putting her solo performance career on ice for the last nearly 7 years ... stepping right back into the spotlight like she never left.

The pop superstar officially launched her highly anticipated "Eternal Sunshine" Tour Saturday night in Oakland, California -- marking her first major concert tour since 2019.

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Fans inside the arena erupted as Ariana made her long-awaited return to the stage, opening a show that blended songs from her "Eternal Sunshine" era with some of the biggest hits from her catalog.

Concertgoers were treated to performances of fan-favorite tracks including "the boy is mine" "supernatural" and "hate that i made you love me" -- with multiple costume changes, including a dominatrix-style cat costume.

The tour launch marks a major moment for Ariana, who has largely focused on acting in recent years, earning critical acclaim for her role as Glinda in the blockbuster 'Wicked' films while stepping away from large-scale touring.

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Needless to say, the Arianators showed up in full force. Social media quickly filled with clips from the opening night, with fans celebrating everything from the vocals to the elaborate visuals and emotional setlist -- as she ended the show by levitating into the ceiling.

The Oakland show is just the beginning of a massive run that will take Ariana across North America and overseas in the coming months.