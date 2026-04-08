Ariana Grande Planning Summer Release for New Album

Planning to Heat Up Summer with Some New Hot Beats!!!

Ariana Grande's ready to release a scorching record this summer -- because we've learned she's got a whole new album on the way!

Here's the deal ... Ariana got fans talking by posting a few photos of herself from the recording studio ... sitting at a soundboard, messing around on her computer, and -- most importantly -- setting up behind a microphone.

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Sources familiar with the situation tell us this ain't a repost ... Ariana has finished a new album and plans to release it around summertime.

Our sources say she's super excited and posted pics of herself in the studio to tease the new project ... and, it obviously got our imaginations going!

Ariana dropped her last studio album in March 2024 ... "Eternal Sunshine" went double platinum and reached #1 in the United States, Australia, Canada and a heap of other countries. It also netted Grande three Grammy nods.

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While she's releasing new music, she's actually going on her "Eternal Sunshine" tour beginning in June as well.