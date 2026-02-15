Cynthia Erivo Addresses Rumors She and Ariana Grande Were 'Lovers'

Cynthia Erivo is clearing the air after months of online speculation that she and Ariana Grande were secretly more than just Wicked co-stars.

During the press tour for Wicked, fans dissected every emotional interview as well as each lingering hug and hand hold between the two ... with some social media users insisting their bond looked romantic.

In a recent interview, Cynthia addressed what she called a "strange fascination" with their friendship, explaining that some people struggled to understand how two women could be deeply close without it turning into a love story. She made clear there was no secret relationship ... just a genuine connection forged while bringing Elphaba and Glinda to life.

Of course, the speculation never lined up with reality. Ariana is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater and has been publicly linked to him since production on the film began.

Meanwhile, Cynthia keeps her own love life relatively private but has been in a long-term relationship with actress and producer Lena Waithe.