Cynthia Erivo Says She Doesn't Want to Talk About 'Wicked' Anymore

Cynthia Erivo is officially drawing the line on all things 'Wicked,' and she wants it on the record.

#CynthiaErivo is done talking about #Wicked.



“Because I feel like I’ve spent the last two years talking about it, and I think that we have an opportunity to talk about something else,” she told Variety. “And I love ‘Wicked,’ but I’ve just talked about it ad nauseam.”



Watch the… pic.twitter.com/GiooIAfSDw @Variety

During a Variety interview on Wednesday, Cynthia was playing a game of guessing famous lyrics from her past projects ... until the line "you’re the only friend I ever had" from the 'For Good' film had her visibly tense up and ask if they could move on to literally anything else.

Cynthia pointed out she's spent the past two years talking about the 'Wicked' movies, and while she still loves the film, she's discussed it "ad nauseam."

TBH, the accompanying written feature was pretty heavy on 'Wicked' content -- with Cynthia delving into the viral jokes and the backlash to her friendship with her Glinda, Ariana Grande.

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande Approached By Fan at Wicked Premiere X/@lelandweszka

Cynthia even alluded to the fact that the conversation about how she defended Ariana against a red-carpet intruder in Singapore turned her off the idea of campaigning for an Oscar for "Wicked: For Good."