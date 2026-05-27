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Cynthia Erivo Says She Doesn't Want to Talk About 'Wicked' Anymore

Cynthia Erivo I'm Wicked Burned Out On Talking About Oz!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Cynthia Erivo is officially drawing the line on all things 'Wicked,' and she wants it on the record.

During a Variety interview on Wednesday, Cynthia was playing a game of guessing famous lyrics from her past projects ... until the line "you’re the only friend I ever had" from the 'For Good' film had her visibly tense up and ask if they could move on to literally anything else.

Cynthia pointed out she's spent the past two years talking about the 'Wicked' movies, and while she still loves the film, she's discussed it "ad nauseam."

'Wicked' Premiere in New York City
Launch Gallery
'Wicked' Premiere in NYC Launch Gallery
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TBH, the accompanying written feature was pretty heavy on 'Wicked' content -- with Cynthia delving into the viral jokes and the backlash to her friendship with her Glinda, Ariana Grande.

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Video: Ariana Grande Approached By Fan at Wicked Premiere
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Cynthia even alluded to the fact that the conversation about how she defended Ariana against a red-carpet intruder in Singapore turned her off the idea of campaigning for an Oscar for "Wicked: For Good."

So yeah, Cynthia's ready to defy the rules of gravity ... something straight outta "Wicked."

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