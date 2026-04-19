Eric Swalwell Accused of Charging Alcohol Deliveries to Campaign Funds

Disgraced ex-congressman Eric Swalwell is catching heat again -- this time for allegedly running up a boozy tab on his own campaign’s dime.

Swalwell’s campaign allegedly racked up more than 100 alcohol delivery charges over a four-year period starting in 2020 ... with booze bills reportedly tied straight to congressional campaign funds instead of his own wallet, according to a NY Post report.

Yeah … you read that right. Campaign cash -- the kind donors fork over to win elections -- allegedly being used for repeated liquor store runs.

This all comes on the heels of Swalwell’s recent political downfall. He stepped away from Congress last week amid a separate scandal involving sexual assault accusations that had already put his judgment under intense scrutiny -- making these new claims hit even harder.

The filings show a pattern of spending that wasn’t just a one-off. We’re talking dozens upon dozens of alcohol orders, painting a picture of a full-blown open bar situation funded by supporters.

And it gets even messier … because some of those charges reportedly line up with trips to Las Vegas, where things allegedly went from casual drinks to full-on partying ... which is not exactly the kind of image any politician wants tied to their campaign finances.

Play video content Video: Eric Swalwell Caught in Bathrobe at Wild Yacht Party Instagram/@nikrichie

Now, here’s the problem … campaign finance rules are pretty clear. Donations are supposed to go toward legit political expenses, not personal indulgences. So naturally, this kind of spending is raising major red flags and could invite deeper scrutiny into how campaign funds were used.