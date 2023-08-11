Papoose Filling DJ Kay Slay's 'Drama Hour' Slot, Credits LL Cool J

Big Shoes to Fill, Doin' It For the Culture!!!

DJ Kay Slay's presence as a no-nonsense rap gatekeeper will still be felt ... at least, that's what Papoose is gunning for when he takes over as host of Kay Slay’s “The Drama Hour” radio show this week!!!

Papoose tells TMZ Hip Hop he doesn't logically think he can fill his mentor's shoes, but what he can do is uphold the standards his late mentor revered the most.

Kay Slay died in April 2022 due to COVID-19 complications and Pap says a piece of hip hop died with him ... but salutes LL Cool J for bringing him onboard Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM to attempt to revive the spirit.

LL echoed Pap's sentiments about wanting to uphold hip hop's traditions when we spoke to him this week and Pap says he was a great friend to Kay Slay, even being one of the real ones to attend his funeral.

Kay Slay will receive an additional honor on August 13 with a street sign renaming in East Harlem, a move Pap tells us is well-deserved.