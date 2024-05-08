Bridget Moynahan Is All Smiles at NYC Event After Tom Brady Roast

Bridget Moynahan is smiling on the outside -- showing up for her costar Tom Selleck's event in NYC -- but she's also strongly hinting she's pissed about her ex, Tom Brady's roast, where their split was fodder for savage jokes.

The actress popped up Tuesday night at Manhattan's 92nd Street Y for a discussion about her "Blue Bloods" costar Selleck's new book, "You Never Know: A Memoir" in New York.

Moynahan seemed happy and content as she posed for photogs, and even spoke to a live audience about his book and the recent canceling of their CBS show after 14 seasons.

This was her first public outing since Sunday night's roast where comedian Nikki Glaser joked about Brady waffling on his NFL retirement several times, pointing out, "It's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend -- it's tough."

Nikki added another punchline ... "Hey, to be fair, he didn't know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat."

Bridget and Tom dated for 3 years before splitting in 2006 while she was pregnant with their son, Jack -- and while she didn't discuss the joke or Brady Tuesday night, she did repost an Instagram message from former WWE Diva Gail Kim about loyal people taking s**t more personally. She also responded to it, saying, "So true."

While she didn't call out Brady by name, the post certainly seems like a thinly-veiled response to Brady allowing the potshots during the roast.

Remember, Tom's most recent ex, Gisele Bündchen is also reportedly pissed about all the comics poking fun at their messy breakup. What made it even worse was that Gisele and her family were coping with major floods in Brazil when she got word of the jokes.