Tom Brady Shows Off Jumper In Basketball Workout, Goes 1-on-1 With Son!

Tom Brady's talents aren't limited to the football field, 'cause the retired NFL superstar's got some serious skills on the hardwood, too -- showing off his wet jumper in a recent basketball workout!!

The 7-time Super Bowl champion put his moves on display with an Instagram video on Tuesday ... putting up shots with his eldest son, Jack, at The Summit in New York with famous NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley.

The 46-year-old is pretty impressive as he sinks shots all over the court ... even testing his luck against Jack in a friendly game of one-on-one.

Jack -- the son Brady had with actress Bridget Moynahan in 2007 -- also proved he's got range for days ... draining a couple three-point shots in front of his pops.

"Thanks for having us @cbrickley603," Brady said on IG. "I’m gonna need a few more sessions to be able to keep up with this kid soon."

FYI, this isn't the first time Brady revealed he's more than just a football player ... Tom was caught on camera years ago playing pick-up basketball with the G.O.A.T. of the sport -- Michael Jordan.

Brady has been keepin' himself busy since he retired earlier this year .... outside of family time and shootin' hoops, the future NFL Hall of Famer has become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Aces, an owner of a Major League Pickleball team, and joined E1 boat racing league.

He's also an advisor for Delta Airlines.