Tom Brady Shows Off Shredded Retirement Body On Yacht In Greece

Retirement looks REALLY good on Tom Brady ... 'cause the 7-time Super Bowl champ ditched his top during his yacht getaway in Greece -- and the dude looks pretty shredded!!

TB12 and his kids have been living it up on the luxurious "Madsummer" boat this week ... enjoying all kinds of watersports as they soak in some vitamin D.

But it hasn't just been Ben, Jack and Vivian testing out their skills in the water -- the 45-year-old daddy even showed them he's still down to partake in the fun and games ... getting out there and killing it while waterskiing!!

Brady rocked a wet suit for the occasion ... but once he was back on the yacht, he popped the top off to reveal he hasn't missed a step after hanging up the helmet earlier this year.

The former quarterback has been making the most of his extra time ... even questioning his parenting skills as he let the young ones ride around on handheld jet skis.