Tom Brady Posts Touching Father's Day Tribute to His Dad & Kids

Tom Brady left football, in part, so he could focus on being a more-present dad -- and on Father's Day ... that's exactly what he was reflecting on, in touching terms no less.

The now-retired QB great threw up a sweet tribute to both his own father as well as his kids on Instagram Sunday -- and it's all about what being a good Papa Bear means to him personally ... and how he was raised by an awesome one in his pops, Tom Brady Sr.

Here's what TB12 had to say about the special holiday ... "On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up."

Tom adds, "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most."

And finally, he finishes with this ... "Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad." Super thoughtful ... and clearly from the heart.

It's pretty obvious that Tom's loving retirement at this point -- as we've seen up close, it has most definitely allowed him to spend quality time with his children ... which he's said had been somewhat lacking throughout his football career.

There's been speculation he might just un-retire (again) and get back on the gridiron ... but seeing how much he's enjoying his family, something tells us that probably ain't happening.

Lately, the dude's been sailing the high seas/living the yacht life -- with his kiddos coming along, of course. Of course, he's also proven that he could certainly hop back into the game if he really wanted to ... 'cause the dude can still toss the pigskin like nobody's business.