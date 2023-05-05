Tom Brady Says He's Not Considering Backing Out Of FOX Sports Gig, 'FakeNews'

Tom Brady still has plans of being in a broadcast booth in 2024 ... at least, that's according to the ex-NFL star himself, who refuted a report on Thursday morning that said he was considering otherwise.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback took to the comment section of a Sports Illustrated Instagram post to make it clear ... he still has every intention of being a FOX Sports color commentator for NFL games next year.

In the SI post, the outlet cited a New York Post report that said the 45-year-old was now leaning toward walking away from the $375 million contract that he signed with FOX -- in order to pursue other ventures in retirement.

But, Brady denied the report with just two words ... "FakeNews."

TMZ Sports has learned Brady ain't just blowing smoke -- our sources tell us he's already dived headfirst into preparations for the role, despite being roughly 16 months away from starting the gig.

Play video content 2/6/23 Fox Sports

The future Hall of Famer initially inked the 10-year deal with FOX in May 2022 ... but said back in February he'll begin the job in the fall of 2024 in order to catch up on "other parts of my life that need some time and energy" in 2023.