Tom Brady Joining E1 Electric Boat Racing League As Team Owner

Play video content Instagram / @tombrady

The G.O.A.T.'s getting a boat ...Tom Brady just announced he's joining a new electric boat racing league as a team owner!!

The former NFL superstar and the newly formed E1 World Championship league made the move officially official on Thursday morning ... revealing the ex-QB will now compete against teams owned by tennis star Rafael Nadal, Formula 1 star Sergio Perez, former soccer star Didier Drogba and more beginning in 2024.

The league promises to be packed with action ... featuring all-electric ships that move on tight courses at speeds of over 100 kilometers per hour.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"UIM E1 World Championship combines several things l love," Brady said when announcing his ownership stake in the league ... "speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders."

He added, "My message to our competition: be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top! LFG!!!"

45-year-old Brady also said he was pumped that the league -- which is aiming to have 10 teams with mixed-gender pilots -- will be more environmentally friendly than other racing sports.

As for how Tom got started in the process ... he told CNN this week he fell in love with the boating culture following his move to Tampa Bay in 2020.

And, yes, he did say he plans to get behind the wheel of the boats sometime soon -- even though he won't be a pilot when official races begin next year.

"You're damn right I'm going to be in that cockpit at some point," Brady said. "I love speed! I love driving fast!"