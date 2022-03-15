Simone Biles Celebrates Birthday With Fiancé Jonathan Owens In Turks and Caicos

Play video content

Simone Biles brought her 25th birthday celebration to the sand of Turks and Caicos ... enjoying a romantic walk on the beach, and a private dinner with fiancé Jonathan Owens.

The couple shared some of the bday fun on social media on Monday ... and it looks and sounds amazing.

"Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!!" Owens said in a sweet message on IG.

"What's a better place to bring it in than paradise 🤪🍾."

They were definitely livin' it up on the islands -- the 4x Olympic gold medalist was even surprised with a private dinner on the beach.

"Here's to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!!" the Houston Texans safety said, "More surprises to come 👀😘."

"I love you more than you would ever know baby ❤️❤️ #twentyfiiiiine 🥵"

Owens added, "Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it's obvious we were made for each other."

The gymnast and NFL player have been dating since 2020 ... when Biles slid in his DMs. The two got engaged on Valentine's Day this year and plan to say 'I do' in 2023.