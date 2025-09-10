Cardi B Says She Plans to Have More Kids Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Cardi B is adding quite a bit of fuel to those raging pregnancy rumors ... publicly declaring on national TV that she wants more kids.

Check it out ... the rapper stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Tuesday, where she talked about her home life with kids Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.

While she joked about having too many kids at home, Cardi told Jennifer Hudson she definitely plans to add to her brood ... as it's part of her retirement plan.

She explained ... "The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to, like, a home. One of them is gonna wipe my butt."

Jokes aside, Cardi's confession only further adds to the speculation that she's expecting her 4th little one.

Remember, the Grammy winner appeared to sport a noticeable bump while heading into court in Alhambra, California -- where she faced off against her former security guard in a civil assault case.

Now, Cardi has yet to weigh in on whether the rumors are true ... but she did have a heated reaction when someone asked about possible paternity drama.

Don't forget, Cardi's been dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs ... but an unsubstantiated rumor suggested Offset may've knocked her up for a 4th time. Though, it seems Offset has clarified he isn't the baby daddy this time around.