Ex-MLB Star Paul Lo Duca Says He Was in 'Bad Accident,' Sustained 'Multiple Fractures'

Ex-MLB star Paul Lo Duca just revealed he was in a bad accident recently ... one that left him with several broken bones.

The former Mets catcher shared the health update on his X page on Wednesday morning ... explaining to his 70,000 followers the incident happened as he was making his way back home to New York from Oaklawn.

He did not get into specifics of the matter ... though he did say his injuries were so bad, "I was not able to eat for the first couple weeks."

Fortunately, the 52-year-old former Arizona State Univ. Sun Devil said recovery's going well so far.

"I’m getting stronger!" he stated, adding a flexed bicep emoji.

Lo Duca -- a four-time All-Star -- has been fairly active on X despite his recent physical condition ... in fact, earlier this month, he posted about Super Bowl LIX and the NBA trade deadline.