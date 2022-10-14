Floyd Mayweather Gifts Grandson Mini-Range Rover ... 'Every Day Is Christmas!'

Play video content

Floyd Mayweather's little grandson is riding in style -- just like grandpa -- who gifted the young boy a brand new white mini-Range Rover!!

Mayweather's daughter, Yaya, shared video of her son's new whip, showing Floyd posted up next to Kentrell Jr.'s baby Range.

"Look what I got my grandson," the 50-0 boxer said from his mansion, "So today, a baby Range Rover. Tomorrow ... a baby Lambo?"

"Every day is Christmas in the Mayweather home."

The boxing legend even turned the car on ... and Kentrell's whip sounds fast!

Of course, showering his grandson with gifts is nothing new -- when KJ was born in 2021, Floyd iced his wrist with a baby Rolex.

Floyd even dropped $18K on a mink car seat for his $350K Rolls-Royce earlier this year.

Not to mention, Kentrell Jr.'s dad is rap star NBA YoungBoy ... so it's safe to say the kid will always have the best of the best