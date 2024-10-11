Tycoon's Wife Last Seen in Pic Taken at Country Club Hours Before Vanishing

Last Seen in Pic Taken at Country Club ...

What is being called the final photo of a property tycoon's missing wife has been released ... reportedly taken just hours before neighbors say they heard her screaming, and she vanished into thin air.

Suzanne Clark Simpson -- wife of real estate mogul Brad Simpson -- disappeared late Sunday night ... but, she apparently visited the country club she frequents in the area just a few hours earlier.

There's not much to see in the picture -- just the back of Suzanne caught on camera as she walks around The Argyle Country Club in Alamo Heights, Texas ... but, it may be the last photo taken of Simpson alive.

Police have arrested Brad ... charging him with assault causing bodily injury and family violence.

According to multiple local outlets -- citing the police report -- a neighbor told cops he saw Brad hit and restrain Suzanne before walking off to nearby woods. The neighbor claims he later heard screams coming from the area.

The Simpsons reportedly have an extensive real estate portfolio in Texas ... and cops are expanding their search to include more of their properties.